From Music Marathons To Fleamarkets: Malta’s First Weekend Of February Is Looking Fabulous

Bye-bye January! We’re welcoming in fabulous February with an array of exquisite and exciting events over the weekend, ranging from music marathons to flea markets and even a family affair that you’re all invited to! There’s plenty of parties to attend and there’s no better way to end dry January then to wake up on the 1st of February with a splitting hangover, amirite?

Friday 31st, January

1. Official Gastropub launch Following some refurbishments, Victoria Gastropub in Buġibba will be re-opening its doors and they’re doing it in style. As part of its celebrations, the gastropub launch will feature live performances from Desi Campbell and Ben_Purpple, as well as a DJ set by Mia Wave and of course a lot of food and drink.

2. Close January with an epic party… at Adessor Bar in Valletta with none other than the legendary Ziggy on deck.

3. A four-hour exclusive tech show Romanian DJ Mihnea will be performing a four hour exclusive extended techno set at Tigullio supported by Abdy, Skarabi and Roxanne.

4. Progressivism at The Playground Reconnect with your inner self through a musical expedition featuring a carefully selected panel of DJs performing at Paceville’s finest, The Playground. On the night; Abdy, Somania, Cedren & Manu-l and Niko.

5. It’s a family affair… Mark Harrison and Patman are having a family gathering and you’re invited. This family affair is taking place at Gżira’s Jungle Joy and will be filled with a night of eclectic music, stellar beers and mouthwatering food.

Saturday, 1st February

6. A party marathon at The Vault ALIVE is hosting its winter showcase at the renowned The Vault at Gianpula Village featuring a six-hour musical marathon made up of local legends Berkah, Deprave, Interstate, Oasis, Xon and Lyden Cross.

7. A rock-blues moon rising Rock-blues act Blood Moon Rising will be performing a mix of Eric Clapton, Gary Moore, Pink Floyd and The Eagles this Saturday at We5 in St Paul’s Bay.

8. A queer get together The minds behind Lollipop are sweetening things up this weekend with GummyBear, a weekly queer get together held every first Saturday of the month. The first edition will take place on February 1st at Burmula, Cospicua.

9. The return of the PlaKard Renowned alternative act the PlaKard Project will be making their triumphant return at the Storeroom this Saturday to give us a taste of their unique sound with some new material on the night.

Sunday 2nd, February

10. Celebrating the life of a punk legends Family and friends of the late punk legend Erich il-Punk will be celebrating the life of the Abstrass frontman with a meeting at Chris Snack Bar in Buġibba. Good music and plenty of memories will be shared on the day to celebrate the life of the legend.

11. A flea market for some fresh fabrics Sell, swap and buy some fresh garms at The Farmoury Flea Market this Sunday. The Veg Box will be hosting the second Flea Market in Manikata on Sunday with a whole bunch of used items up for sale including clothes, household goods, plants, and toys. As well as the market, The Veg Box will once have their famous toasties, soup of the day, fresh orange juice and more available on the day.