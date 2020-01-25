From Indie Pop To Hard Rock: Check Out These Banging Tracks Released By Maltese Musicians Over The Past Two Weeks

There’s a whole lot that has been happening in Malta’s music scene over the past few weeks and, while most of it has been dominated by X Factor, let’s not forget the hardworking individuals who have continued to release some banging tracks behind the mainstream’s scenes and will keep us grooving until the end of January and beyond. This week is a mixed bag of good from indie pop to hard rock and everything in between.

1. Overdrawn – Down Alternative rock trio Overdraw have released their first track of 2020. Down weaves through hard rock and grunge and is the first music video to be released by the band and although starting quite mellow, end with some laptop-breaking, car-smashing scenes.

2. Music Boy – Do What You Do ‘Always do what you do and follow your dreams’ is the message behind this Maltese producer’s lastest track and is the mantra we’re following in 2020. Do What You Do is the latest track by Music Boy and it’s got all the good vibes and an awesome music video to get you inspired for the new year.

3. Edd – Pull Push Young Maltese DJ Edd is calling the summer season early with his latest House track. Released under House lovers and record label Imported Paris, ‘Pull Push’ already has Malta’s party scene on their feet and on the dance floor.

4. Where It’s ATT – Brands G-house powerhouse Where It’s ATT are on a roll this year. Following the launch of their merch store, the Attard brothers ar celebrating with their latest release aptly titled ‘Brands’ but already have their eyes set on the future with the launch of Where It’s ATT Events this March.

5. The Suburbanite – Known Pleasures EP This indie-pop, lo-fi EP has pushed the musical boundary to places we didn’t even know existed. The Surbanite’s latest release is a bag of random, unexpected fun that is as weird as it is interesting to listen to. <a href="http://thesuburbanite.bandcamp.com/album/known-pleasures-ep">Known Pleasures EP by The Suburbanite</a>

6. Kersten Graham – The Blues Blues-rock never sounded so good. Kersten Graham’s latest track The Blues is a rockin’ tune perfect for those who like to kick off their weekend by letting their down and partying with a glass of Jack and coke in hand. Cheers!

7. The Math boys are back! Cult DJ duo Mathematikal is finally back after nearly 10 years of inactivity, and we couldn’t be happier! Star Like Mine picks up where the Math boys left off yesterdecade with a danceable AF track and a music video shot entirely on a phone. With an album set to come out by the end of the month, things are looking very good for Malta’s 00s ravers!