From Hip Hop To Indie Pop, Here Are The Latest Tracks Released By Maltese Musicians Just In Time For Summer 2K20

Malta is starting a new chapter in 2020 with the COVID-19 virus in our rearview mirrors… hopefully. Summer is around the corner which means we’re in desperate need of some 2020 summer tracks to make it a good one – thankfully, Maltese musicians are delivering on that front. From hip hop to indie pop and everything in between, these are the latest tracks released by Maltese musicians over the past few weeks…

1. Caro – Dead and Gone Maltese rapper Caro is back with a heavy-hitting track, Dead and Gone. One half of 215Collective is showing the world that he can hold his own with his latest track featuring a mean flow and intricate vocal lines that run deeper than the beat itself.

2. Bearne – Stay London-based Maltese duo Berne have just released a new electro-pop tune Stay, alongside a carefully crafted stop motion music video. Stay delivers a strong environmental message about the inconsistencies of society and nature with its ethereal vocal, indie-pop synth and reverb-laden guitar. Its music video runs parallel to the song’s theme and serves to magnify the intention of the song.

3. Music Boy – On My Way Malta’s Music Boy is back with a Euro-Dance inspired track, On My Way. On My Way features big build-ups and bouncy drops with polished vocal lines that you can’t help but sing along too.

4. Chris Birdd – Right Now (feat. Sinxi) Chris Birdd has released a music video to accompany his latest track Right Now. The hard-hitting track is accompanied by an equally hard-hitting music video featuring the Maltese rapper doing his thing in an ominous, dark setting. Right Now also went number one on Malta’s iTunes chart last week.

5. Where It’s ATT – Act Like That The Where It’s ATT brothers keep going from strength to strength in 2020 despite a global pandemic disrupting the live circuit. Amidst all that is going on, the duo have released ‘Act Like That’, a G-House track which combines UK Hip-Hop to create an interesting and exciting mix.

6. MTeam – 1991 MTeam, a new supergroup formed by Matthew James, Kugene, Micimago and Mr M, literally came out of nowhere to drop what is most definitely one of our favourite summer anthems a month before the season starts. 1991 is a nu-disco/funk COVID-19 inspired track that has us sunbathing on our rooftops while sipping on a pina colada.

7. Leonardo Barilaro – Following A Bird Aerospace engineer and pianist Leonardo Barilaro has paid tribute to the late Italian composer and pianist Ezio Bosso with a cover and interpretation of one of his tracks – Following A Bird.

BONUS: Maltese Dance Music Playlist Maltese DJ Debrii is doing his part to put Malta’s dance music scene on the map and has curated a Spotify playlist featuring the latest tracks from Maltese talent.