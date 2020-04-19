From Collabs To Covers, These Are The Latest Tracks Released By Maltese Musicians Last Week

Summer is fast approaching and Malta seems to be confirming fewer cases of COVID-19 day by day. What better way to celebrate the good news than to turn on the radio, put on the latest local hits and dance! From collaborations to covers and pop to dark symphony, these are the latest track released by Maltese musicians over the past few weeks…

1. Lex ft. Eddie Fresco – For My Crew We all love a good collaboration and nothing gets our blood pumping more than seeing local stars from different genres come together and release a killer track. Malta’s rap star Eddie Fresco has teamed up with producer Lex for this collab – For My Crew – and we hope it won’t be the last. Fresco ventures into the world of dance music for the first time in his young career and who better to guide him then the reputable Lex who never fails to churn out a crisp, quality track.

2. Tryst Arcane – The Fall of Light Following the release of their album A U T U M N last November, Dark Symphonic act Tryst Arcane just dropped a music video for one of the album’s tracks – The Fall of Light. The Fall of Light is a minimal track with no real arrangement but a rhythmic fluidity that ebbs and flows with organ sounds and vocal melodies that give it a dark and mystical tone. The music video captures that essence through its simplistic darkness and is meant to be a visual representation of the lyrics penned by Gorg Peresso.

3. Kapitlu Tlettax – Mhux Illum Mosta’s finest are back with a brand new track, Mhux Illum. Kapitlu Tlettax have been working the local rap scene for years and the duo just came out with one of their most sentimental tracks to date featuring Maria Cini on both vocals and violin.

4. Relikc – Lovely Day Following the passing of legendary Blues musician Bill Withers, Malta’s very own Relikc released a perfectly-executed tribute to the late legend in the form of a cover of one of his most famous songs, Lovely Day.

5. Miriam Christine – Kuraġġ Riding off the wave of success that came with her second album, Miriam Christine released a music video to accompany one of the album’s most popular tracks, Kuraġġ. Kuraġġ is what we need during these unprecedented times and the music video features beautiful aerial shots of Malta and Gozo which we’ll be able to enjoy soon enough.