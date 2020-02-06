From An Art Exhibition To A Metal Festival, Here’s Everything That’s Going Down In Malta This Weekend

Malta may be going through a chilly spell but this weekend is hot with events ranging from art exhibitions to throwback parties and even the return of Malta’s biggest Metal festival. Summer venues are starting to heat up and big names are making their way to the island, spelling a very exciting start to the month of February.

Friday 7th, February

1. A month-long art exhibition… …featuring the bold and expressive work of artist Celia Borg Cardona and presented at The National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta. The exhibition will be held from Monday to Sunday from 9 am until 5 pm up until the 4th of March so you have plenty of time to check it out!

2. A gig at The Veg Box Karmaġenn will be performing as a full band at the Veg Box this weekend where they’ll be raising money from their gig to help fund the organic grocer.

3. Live acoustic rock for your Friday chills Local music legend Frank Calleja will be performing with his rebel rock group The Whiskey Music Project along with Stefano Farrugia at the Kings Gate Arms this weekend. Rebel music for a rebels start to the weekend…

4. Unwind at Malta’s largest reggae music event Marley Fest 2020 is here to celebrate the life and legacy of the great Bob Marley with a festival at Surfside, Sliema this weekend. Spread over two days, with two stages but all for one love.

5. An international sensation takes on The Playground House export DJOKO will be performing for at Paceville’s favourite winter venue this weekend, The Playground. DJOKO will be supported by Ben Cartyr, Macelli, Danny Vibe, CND and Edd for a six-hour house marathon that will keep you wanting more.

Saturday 8th, February

6. Malta’s biggest metal festival returns… Shellshock Metal Festival is ready to make its bi-annual statement this Saturday with 10 hours of straight Heavy Metal madness at the Chateau Buskett. This is the best excuse a Metalhead has this year to let loose and bear witness to some great local and international Metal acts on the island.

7. Jump into a time machine at Gianpula’s Main Room Carlo Gerada and friends are jumping into a time machine and travelling 20 years back to live the glory days of the 2000s with a night of cheesy sing-alongs and more. There’s no going wrong with a night of throwbacks…

8. A night of Tarantino…and cheese royals The Beer Cave is going all Hollywood this weekend with a Quentin Tarantino themed night featuring our favoruite soundtracks from the director’s hit fils along with themed drinks and… a special cheese royal to celebrate the occasion.

9. A one-year birthday celebration Returning from a small hiatus to celebrate their one-year anniversary is Ta’Xbiex’s very own music hub, The Storeroom. Performing on the night is alternative folk act Walrus and the Carpenter with frontman Matt Engerer.

10. Catch the X Factor Season Two finale… … at one of the numerous pubs and bars around Malta that will undoubtedly be broadcasting the show live as Malta decides who should be championed the next X Factor winner and Eurovision representative for next year.

Sunday 9th, February

11. Party on the eve of a public holiday Student organisation ICTSA will be hosting a four-hour open bar at the BMX warehouse this Sunday evening featuring a DJ lineup made up of Debris, David, Koroma and Dela. Start the new semester as you always should, with a splitting hangover.