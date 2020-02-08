February’s Sexy Singles: All The Latest Tracks Released By Maltese Musicians This Week
We had a crazy amount of new music released last week by Maltese musicians but this week we did a complete 180 and are coming at you with only three tracks…
…which isn’t a bad thing because all three deserve your undivided attention.
1. Oxygyn: Venom
Venom is the latest single to be released from local indie-pop brother-sister act Oxygyn and it slaps hard.
Katia and Kurt Abela guide the track with their intertwining, passionate vocals accompanied by a rhythmic percussion section and (the hidden gem of the song) the wailing guitar sounds of Zack Camilleri.
Railway Studio’s Peter Borg production work is just the cherry on top.
2. Karin Duff: Silly Little Game
X Factor has done wonders to help this young artist mature.
Maltese singer and songwriter Karin Duff is back with some new music after a mini hiatus and she wants you to know that she’s not playing any silly games.
Silly Little Game is a pop tune produced by Luke Grech over at Cornerhouse Studios and it’s got a burn to it that we love.
3. Rem” Ghajnuna tGhajn
Maltese hip-hop group Rem have released their latest heavy hitter ‘Ghajnuna tGhajan’ off their upcoming album Progett Minghajr Isem Izda b’Kuncett.
Check it out below.