February’s Sexy Singles: All The Latest Tracks Released By Maltese Musicians This Week

We had a crazy amount of new music released last week by Maltese musicians but this week we did a complete 180 and are coming at you with only three tracks…

…which isn’t a bad thing because all three deserve your undivided attention.

1. Oxygyn: Venom

Venom is the latest single to be released from local indie-pop brother-sister act Oxygyn and it slaps hard.

Katia and Kurt Abela guide the track with their intertwining, passionate vocals accompanied by a rhythmic percussion section and (the hidden gem of the song) the wailing guitar sounds of  Zack Camilleri​.

Railway Studio’s Peter Borg production work is just the cherry on top.

2. Karin Duff: Silly Little Game

X Factor has done wonders to help this young artist mature.

Maltese singer and songwriter Karin Duff is back with some new music after a mini hiatus and she wants you to know that she’s not playing any silly games.

Silly Little Game is a pop tune produced by Luke Grech over at Cornerhouse Studios and it’s got a burn to it that we love.

3. Rem” Ghajnuna tGhajn

Maltese hip-hop group Rem have released their latest heavy hitter ‘Ghajnuna tGhajan’ off their upcoming album Progett Minghajr Isem Izda b’Kuncett.

Check it out below.

