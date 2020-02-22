February’s Finest: Latest Tracks Released By Maltese Musicians Just In Time For Carnival

Carnival is here which means you need some fresh new tracks to dance to this weekend. From electronic rock to techno, punk to pop, here’s all the new music released by Maltese artists this week.

1. Kill The Action – Anti -Gravity Kill The Action bridged the gap between man and machine in their debut album ‘Anti-Gravity’ with a combination of sounds from all corners of the musical spectrum. The ten-track album delves deep in the world of Bass music while edging on the parameters of heavy and electronic, creating an oddly unique sound reminiscent of early 21st century electronic dance. Keep an eye out for our album review coming out soon, in the meantime check it out below…

2. Lauren Aquilina – Bad People Lauren Aquilina, the half-Maltese artist, once again makes her triumphant return with her latest single ‘Bad People.’ Channeling her inner Billie Eilish, from her look to soft whispers, Aquilina’s latest track is a somber, piano-driven track that delves into the sad reality that bad people always win.

3. Double Standard – Among the Living Malta-based punk/hardcore band Double Standards are telling the tale of a vampire dealing with the ever-growing tedium of endless life. In addition to prestissimo percussions and guitar licks, ‘Among the Living’ has some tasteful lyrics that deliver an interesting tale with a twist.

4. Debrii – Nine To Five Debrii’s latest track Nine To Five is already a hit, having been featured on Dutch DJ Don Diablo’s mix this week. Nine To Five is out just in time for a crazy carnival weekend and is sure to be a crowd-pleasure during the numerous parties this weekend.

5. Caro – 8PM in Malta Sometimes, less is more and Caro’s latest track 8PM in Malta is a testimony to that. The rappers later track is a combination of lo-fi musical aesthetics and hip-hop featuring a rejuvenated Caro flowing from bar to bar and allowing little time to catch his breath. 8PM in Malta is also accompanied by a back-to-basics music video featuring beautiful Maltese sunsets.

