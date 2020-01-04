Eliminated X Factor Malta Singer Performs With Last Year’s Winner After Howard Keith Steps In 

Francesca Borg may have been eliminated from X Factor Malta, but judge and music producer Howard Keith Debono certainly hasn’t lost interest in her.

Francesca, 27, had quickly become a fan favourite with her audition rendition of Freya Riding’s ‘Lost Without You’, but her journey shockingly ended at the Six Chair Challenge, when the Overs’ judge Alex Alden eliminated her following a sing-off.

This decision proved pretty controversial, with Howard Keith shouting “WHAT?” in disbelief as soon as his fellow judge eliminated Francesca and almost 1000 people signing a petition to bring her back to the show.