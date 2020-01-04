Eliminated X Factor Malta Singer Performs With Last Year’s Winner After Howard Keith Steps In
Francesca Borg may have been eliminated from X Factor Malta, but judge and music producer Howard Keith Debono certainly hasn’t lost interest in her.
Francesca, 27, had quickly become a fan favourite with her audition rendition of Freya Riding’s ‘Lost Without You’, but her journey shockingly ended at the Six Chair Challenge, when the Overs’ judge Alex Alden eliminated her following a sing-off.
This decision proved pretty controversial, with Howard Keith shouting “WHAT?” in disbelief as soon as his fellow judge eliminated Francesca and almost 1000 people signing a petition to bring her back to the show.
And Howard Keith now seems to be taking matters into his own hands when it comes to boosting this promising talent’s career. On New Year’s Eve, Howard Keith invited Francesca to perform alongside X Factor Season 1 winner Michela Pace at an event in Gozo. The two Gozitans sang separately, but then joined forces to sing a duet right before helping Minister for Gozo Justyne Caruana ring in the new year with a massive countdown.
Francesca took to Facebook after the event, and publicly thanked Howard for the opportunity to sing alongside one of Malta’s most recent rising stars. She also added that she’s ‘so excited for more’ in the new year.
Could this mean that the renowned producer is taking her under his wing? Considering how taken aback he was at Alden’s decision to remove Francesca from her team, this doesn’t seem like such a wild idea.
What do you think of Francesca’s journey so far?