Destiny Will Represent Malta At Eurovision Next Year With A New Song

Destiny Chukunyere will represent Malta at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, TVM has confirmed.

Destiny, 17, was supposed to represent Malta at this year’s Eurovision after winning the second edition of X Factor Malta but the contest ended up being called off in light of the global COVID-19 crisis.

As per Eurovision rules, Destiny will have to sing a different song rather than ‘All Of My Love’, the song she was supposed to represent Malta with this year.

“So happy to share this good news with all of you!” Destiny said. “I will represent my country Malta, in next year’s Eurovision Song Contest!”

“Thank you for your support and I promise that I will give it my all to make you proud!”