X Factor Malta’s Dav.Jr Will Team Up With Friends For Some Charitable Busking This Christmas Eve

Christmas time is a time for enjoying good music, a time for enjoying good company, and a time for giving. And what’s better than doing all three at one go? Tomorrow is Christmas Eve, and current X Factor Malta star Dav.Jr is getting together with some of his super-talented friends to do exactly that.

Four talented musicians are coming together to raise money for charity this Christmas Dav.Jr will be joined by Gian Privitera on guitar, Matthew Pellicano on keys, and Gabriel Agius Pascalidis on saxophone for some good old-fashioned busking over in the capital city of Valletta. From 11:30am, the boys will be setting up in front of the Law Courts for an afternoon of live music to raise as much money as they can for a local charity. This is the third year that the boys will be getting together on Christmas Eve, having previously raised money for different charities. The first time they did this, they donated the money to L-Istrina and the following year they donated it to Dar HOSEA, a place of shelter for vulnerable women who are victims of prostitution.

The money they raise this year will be going to Dar Merħba Bik Under the arms of the Good Shephard Sisters, Dar Merħba Bik works with women who have experienced domestic violence to help them to establish a way of life that best meets their needs and best helps them to develop their potential. They do this by; Providing adequate safe shelter to abused women and their children. Offering psycho-social services such as counseling, therapy, and support, of a social work nature or otherwise, to our residents. Promoting the re-integration of residents into the community, mainly through the provision of skills. Promoting reconciliation with self, with family (in whatever way possible or desirable), with society and with God. Helping residents find alternative accommodation. Enhancing public awareness about the issue of domestic violence. Dar Merħba Bik recently opened a new house for victims of domestic violence, who will be given shelter for twelve months at Santa Bakhita House in Balzan, but their work is never done. So any and all donations will make a world of difference to those who need it.

If you want to help the boys out, but can’t be there tomorrow, not to worry Other than the traditional form of busking, where passers-by will be able to leave money with the boys in their instrument cases. But, they’ve also set up a Revolut account and will be accepting donations that way too. So if you want to help Dav, Gian, Gabe and Matthew out you can send over a donation to +356 79217126 and quoting ‘Busking 19’. You can send as much as you want, as there is no minimum spend on Revolut, and every little helps.

They’ll be playing a mix of some super catchy songs for about three hours So if you’re getting some last-minute Christmas shopping in, why not stop by for a quick pick-me-up in the form of an acoustic performance and Christmas cheer? Plus, you’ll be able to help some people out who really need it.