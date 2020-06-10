د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Celine Dion’s Sold Out Malta Concert Has An Official 2021 Date

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Celine Dion has officially rescheduled her Malta show for 21 July 2021.

Like most events this year, the sold-out concert was put on hold in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, instead of cancelling, Lovin Malta was informed that the concert would be postponed to July 2021.

And now ticket holders can put their mind at ease knowing that their favourite Canadian-French singer will be gracing the island for the first time ever on the 21st July 2021.

“The whole world has been going through such difficult times during this pandemic, and my heart goes out to all those who have suffered. I know we’ll eventually get through this together, and we’ll make up for all that lost time. I miss doing our shows…I can’t wait to sing with all of you again. Stay safe everyone…see you soon!” Celine Dion said in a press release.

The concert will be held on a Wednesday which means you probably want to take some leave for the big day – don’t worry, you’ll have plenty of it after this year!

Tag someone who has a Celine Dion ticket

READ NEXT: WATCH: No Bling's Back! Malta's Hip Hop Royalty Return With A Music Video 100 Years In The Making

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK