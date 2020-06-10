Celine Dion’s Sold Out Malta Concert Has An Official 2021 Date

Celine Dion has officially rescheduled her Malta show for 21 July 2021.

Like most events this year, the sold-out concert was put on hold in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, instead of cancelling, Lovin Malta was informed that the concert would be postponed to July 2021.

And now ticket holders can put their mind at ease knowing that their favourite Canadian-French singer will be gracing the island for the first time ever on the 21st July 2021.

“The whole world has been going through such difficult times during this pandemic, and my heart goes out to all those who have suffered. I know we’ll eventually get through this together, and we’ll make up for all that lost time. I miss doing our shows…I can’t wait to sing with all of you again. Stay safe everyone…see you soon!” Celine Dion said in a press release.

The concert will be held on a Wednesday which means you probably want to take some leave for the big day – don’t worry, you’ll have plenty of it after this year!

Tag someone who has a Celine Dion ticket