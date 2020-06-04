Celine Dion’s Malta Concert Postponed To Next Summer

د . إAEDSRر . س

The much-awaiting Malta concert of Celine Dion will be postponed to July 2021, informed sources told Lovin Malta.

Instead of cancelling the concert, the sold-out concert will be scheduled to a new date in July of next year, with an official announcement set to be given on 10th June.

Tickets will likely only be available from re-sellers who expect to make a profit because of the high demand.

Celine Dion was set to perform at the Fosos, Floriana this summer as part of her world tour in support of her upcoming album ‘Courage’ but the venue was later moved to Ta’ Qali. It was the only major concert in Malta not to be cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and people who were excited to see the vocal powerhouse live can now put their minds at rest that they will at least be able to see her next year.

