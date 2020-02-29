Calling All Choristers! Malta’s Church Is Looking For Some Local Talent To Sing For Pope Francis

د . إAEDSRر . س

Warm-up those vocal cords, crack out that honey and tea, and start practicing your church hymns, the Pope is looking for some local talent for his choir squad.

The Maltese Curia is holding auditions for a church choir for when Pope Francis visits Malta on Sunday 31st May.

There’s no better time or place to show off your shower singing voice, and to make your nanna proud, than in front of the Pope as he holds mass at the Floriana Granaries. 

Forget about X Factor Season 3, this is the stage where you can truly shine like an angel.

The choir will be formed by children (aged 9 to 14) and adults (15 and over) and will be under the direction of Mro Christopher Muscat, Maestro di Cappella of the Metropolitan Cathedral and Musical Director of the Archdiocese of Malta.

Children’s auditions will be carried out on March 13th and 14th and adults will audition on March 20th and March 21st.

In addition to mass at Floriana’s Granaries, Pope Francis will also be visiting Gozo and has also asked to meet migrants during his short visit.

This will be the fourth time a Pope has visited Malta and the first since 2010 when Francis’ predecessor Pope Benedict visited the islands.

If you think you have what it takes to rock the socks off Pope Francis’ feet, you can apply for an audition here.

