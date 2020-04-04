By The Quarantined, For The Quarantined: Maltese Man Sets Up Mega Collaborative Playlist For Indoor Vibin’

Crazy times are indeed upon us, but whenever insanity approaches, music prevails. And that’s exactly what a group of Maltese friends came together to prove last week.

“During the past 24 hours, I asked a couple of people to list tracks which, in some way or another, are helping them to overcome or remind them of our current Global Situation,” Michel Galea posted on Facebook. “A lot of you came forth with an array of music like no other. No filter, No genre to shy away from. Just music! The international language that keeps us all connected.”

164 song requests later, the mega collaborative playlist was finally ready on YouTube, and they even had a perfect name for it.

Wait for it, because I know y’all aren’t ready: Now This Quarantine.