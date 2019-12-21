Libyan-Maltese Musician Had Not One But Two Singles Feature On Spotify’s Most Streamed Songs Of The Year

A Libyan-Maltese musician is ending the year on the highest of notes after two of his tracks made their way onto Spotify’s most-streamed Arabic songs of 2019.

Bahjat Alturjman went for the double feature with his original track ‘Istanbul’ along with his collab track titled ‘قلبك وين’ (‘where is your heart’) with Egyptian artist Hassan El Shafei.

And though his songs are predominately sung in Arabic, we totally understand why they made their way onto this list…

“I cannot believe that I am alongside iconic artists who have been a part of my childhood, artists who I am influenced and inspired by everyday, and artists that I look up to,” Bahjat said in a Facebook post.

Bahjat joins the company of some of the biggest names in Arab music, including legendary Egyptian singer, composer and former actor Amr Diab.

But the Malta-born singer is becoming a star himself, having racked up millions of views on Spotify with a dedicated fan base of 445,216 monthly listeners.