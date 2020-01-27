Abode Is Back! One Of Gozo’s Biggest Summer Festival Announces Its Star-Studded Line-Up And It’s Got Us Hyped

Clear blue skies, rays of sunshine and plenty of day parties: summer is six months away but with some incredible festivals already announcing their lineup, we might just go into hibernation until then. ABODE On The Rock is back! London’s leading party is returning once more to the island of Gozo and it’s bringing some new friends over this time around… Following the success of last year’s edition, ABODE is making its triumphant return from the 18th to the 21st June with a stacked line up that has us booking our stay at the Kempinski Hotel already.

For the first time ever, legendary world-touring DJ Skream is opening the festival on Thursday… … along with local hero Carl Bee and ABODE veteran Ellie Cocks.

Included in the list of ABODE virgins is also techno tycoon Alan Fitzpatrick, as well as the Greek groove guru Detlef… ABODE wouldn’t be the festival it is without some of the familiar faces we’ve come to love over the past few years including Richy Ahmed, wAFF, GW Harrison, Danny Howard and many, many others.

In addition to a killer line up, ABODE offers much more for dance aficionados including some of the best views in the Mediterranean that can be enjoyed from one of the festivals additional boat parties…