A Silent Summer In Ta’ Qali: Annual Beer Festival Cancelled For The First Time In 39 Years

Beer and loud music usually present for over a week in the heart of Ta’ Qali will not feature this summer, as the Farsons Beer Festival has just announced its cancellation for the first time since its birth nearly four decades ago. “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of this year’s edition of the Farsons Beer Festival due to the current situation,” the organisers said on Facebook this morning. The ‘Beerfest’, as it’s more affectionately known, usually lasts over the span of about 10 days between July and August, with dozens of musical acts taking to a couple of stages and a whole lot of beer flowing through a multitude of food stalls. “This decision was not taken lightly however in times of such unprecedented uncertainty this is our only viable option.”

“We very much hope that the situation in Malta and Gozo will have improved by the end of July, however even if it has, we are not able to plan for a festival on such a large scale when authorities cannot guarantee that mass gatherings will be possible in the summer,” the organisers explained. This is the first time since the festival’s first edition way back in 1981 that the Farsons Beer Festival is not taking place. “The cancellation of the festival undoubtedly comes as a blow to our incredible crew, partners, suppliers, artists, vendors and sponsors who work so hard to make this event the success that it is,” the organisers went on. The good thing is that next year’s edition was always going to be a special anniversary one, and this will no doubt push that even further. “We look forward to welcoming you to our 40th edition in 2021 with a line-up of fantastic artists and performers that we are proud to host on our stages each year,” the organisers concluded. “Until then, stay safe!”

Meanwhile, just yesterday, fellow Ta’ Qali summer festival Earth Garden also took to Facebook to officially announce the cancellation of 2020’s edition “Regretfully, we are left with no option but to postpone this year’s edition to the first weekend of June of 2021,” Earth Garden announced on Facebook. “Those of you who were lucky to get hold of this year’s tickets kindly note that they will still be valid for next year’s edition. However, if you prefer a refund please e-mail info@earthgarden.com.mt by the end of April.” “We’re currently working on a few ideas to keep you entertained at home during this year’s Earth Garden weekend,” the post concluded. “Stay tuned for more info, stay home, stay safe and stay positive.”