Miss Sliema ‘Humiliated’ By Miss Malta Pageant Organisers After Miscount Sees Her Stripped Of Title

The organisers behind the beauty pageant took to Facebook last night to announce the change in results, leaving many to question the organisations integrity, including Miss Sliema Natalya Galdes herself.

Miss Sliema Natalya Galdes has lashed out at the organisers behind the Miss Malta 2020 pageant after her title was stripped away from her following an error made during vote counting.

The organisers claim that the revision was communicated to both Miss Sliema and Miss Attard, who ‘approved the results’ but Miss Sliema tells a different story…

“Contrary to what is being said in the attached statement, I would like to make clear that I did not approve or agree to anything,” Galdes said in the comments section.

“I would also like to clarify that my remark has absolutely nothing to do with the other contestant and I genuinely congratulate and wish Miss Attard well in her achievement. She too deserves her moment to shine.”

“My disappointment is at the failure of the organising team in handing out the correct results in the first place.”

“This is a national show and it is completely not on to have such errors being made after all the hard work being put in by each contestant. If the results are counter checked by a notary than one question…..what was the error? What guarantee does one have that this is now the actual result? Why did it take 2 days to be counter checked? I have personally lost all faith and trust.”

“The show promotes self-confidence and self-worth to each contestant yet this incident has only humiliated me, after being awarded the title and covered by media portals….only to be told it was an error.”

“Publicly writing that there was an error is not enough as to date I haven’t even received an apology for all the saga I have been put through.”

“This is not about pride or a title but about the unfair way it has been handled. We honour a woman and then crush her down just because someone else didn’t do their job well.”

