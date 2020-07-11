Meet Myron, Malta’s Youngest Stunt Man Who’s Already Performing Death-Defying Acts Worthy Of A Hollywood Film

At the age of 10, most children are told not to play with fire but for Myron Chetcuti, it’s the exact opposite. In fact, for Myron it’s another day on the job as Malta’s young stunt person.

“He’s 10-years-old now but he’s been involved in films and commercials for the past six years,” his dad and professional stuntman Morgan Chetcuti told Lovin Malta. Myron has already gotten a glimpse of the bright Hollywood lights having featured as a background artist on Paul, Apostle of Christ. His talent as a charming young stuntman and actor has also earned him some spots on foreign commercials.

“The last film that he saw the most action in was back in December 2019. The working title is Project Icon. It’s a biblical film that was mostly shot in Malta but has still to be released,” his father said proudly. Malta has been an attractive location for the international film industry over the years with blockbusters such as Gladiator, Troy as well as series Game of Thrones being shot on its shores. This attractiveness lends itself to an opportunity for film professionals on the island… and Myron might be Malta’s next biggest star.

“He’s a three-strip white belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and he practices gymnastics with me too,” Chetcuti continued. The young stunt performer has already mastered what most of us would never dream of doing like jumping off a building and getting set on fire…