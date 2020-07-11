د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Meet Myron, Malta’s Youngest Stunt Man Who’s Already Performing Death-Defying Acts Worthy Of A Hollywood Film

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

At the age of 10, most children are told not to play with fire but for Myron Chetcuti, it’s the exact opposite.

In fact, for Myron it’s another day on the job as Malta’s young stunt person.

“He’s 10-years-old now but he’s been involved in films and commercials for the past six years,” his dad and professional stuntman Morgan Chetcuti told Lovin Malta.

Myron has already gotten a glimpse of the bright Hollywood lights having featured as a background artist on Paul, Apostle of Christ.

His talent as a charming young stuntman and actor has also earned him some spots on foreign commercials.

“The last film that he saw the most action in was back in December 2019. The working title is Project Icon. It’s a biblical film that was mostly shot in Malta but has still to be released,” his father said proudly.

Malta has been an attractive location for the international film industry over the years with blockbusters such as Gladiator, Troy as well as series Game of Thrones being shot on its shores.

This attractiveness lends itself to an opportunity for film professionals on the island… and Myron might be Malta’s next biggest star.

“He’s a three-strip white belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and he practices gymnastics with me too,” Chetcuti continued.

The young stunt performer has already mastered what most of us would never dream of doing like jumping off a building and getting set on fire…

 

And with a stuntman father who knows the ins and outs of the stunt game, and what it takes to make it on the big screen, there’s no doubt that Myron will become one of the greatest stuntmen the Maltese islands have ever seen.

At just 10-years-old, it’s just the beginning of what is shaping up to be an incredibly fruitful career for the young performer.

Tag someone who loves action movies!

READ NEXT: From Post-Lockdown Festas To Pop Nights: Check Out What's Going Down In Malta This Weekend

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK