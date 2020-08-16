Maltese Rapper Shyli Rose Drops New Album Filled With Hip-Hop Bangers
Shyli Rose, a renowned rapper in Malta’s hip-hop scene, has recently dropped a new album that she describes as “club banger hits/hip-hop storytelling”.
“Songs are now officially passed on to the clubs, make sure you shoot the fun and tag me!” said Shyli in an Instagram post.
The album is made up of seven absolute bangers which are SIP IT, GAME CHANGER, GANGSTER, NUMBER ONE, STACK UP, DONT TELL EM and LIKE THAT.
Shyli expressed her thanks to Cyprian Cassar who mixed and mastered the album as well as to a number of people who helped make the album a reality, these people were Jordan Grech, David Samson Leguesse, Noel Ellul and Daniel Borg Siconix.
