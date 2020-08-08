Maltese Prisoners Come Together To Clean Up Santa Luċija School

د . إAEDSRر . س

A group of residents from the Corradino Correctional Facility came together earlier this week to clean up and perform maintenance works at St Thomas Moore College in Santa Luċija.

This activity is part of a set of initiatives organised to re-integrate Maltese prisoners within society.

The school’s headmaster thanked the prisoners for the quality work they executed and the prison’s staff for setting up the initiative.

The project was met with ample praise on Facebook, with many commending the facility’s initiatives to reintegrate its residents.

What do you make of this initiative?

