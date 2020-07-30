Maltese Outdoor Film Fest Gets A Change In Scene To Accommodate Rise In COVID-19

The highly-anticipated film festival has implemented a number of measures to allow movie buffs to continue enjoying their favourite niche films including segregating people into small groups to avoid large crowds from forming.

As they say in show business, the show must go on, and Kinemastik International Short Film Festival is going to do just that but with all health and safety measures in place to ensure a COVID-19 free time.

“We’re not ignoring all the swerve balls thrown at us this year, we’re responding to them – this year’s festival comes to you in small, polished gems,” the event’s page read.

As part of their heightened safety precautions Kinemastik’s Neck Of The Woods will now take place at a transformed kiosk in Pietà which will screen a selection of The One Minute Series day and night until the festival ends.

The kiosk will feature seven individual screens and will be visible from all sides.

“The One Minutes is a global network devoted to moving images, international contemporary art, education and welfare,” the event said.

Kinemastik has also made an effort to reduce the number of people attending their Kapitol K gig tomorrow by withdrawing all remaining tickets.

“We were very close to cancelling this gig all together. At the end of last week, we withdraw all remaining tickets in an effort to reduce numbers are making further reductions to bring total attendance to below 100 people,” it said in a press release.

“We have removed DJs from the evening to keep noise levels down, prevent clustering and a packed dance floor.”

Kinemastik will also provide a number of facemasks and hand sanitiser with music only being played outside.

On the other hand, for those who have tickets but feel uncomfortable attending, are able to request a refund.

The competitive portion of the festival, whereby shorts will be adjudicated by an international jury, is set to take place in autumn across movie theatres in St Julian’s and Valletta.

