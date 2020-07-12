Maltese Man Unable To Find A Job Because Of His Face Tattoo: ‘I Feel Discriminated’
A Maltese man has been struggling to find a stable job claiming that employers don’t hire him due to the fact that he has face tattoos.
“Some come up with a lot of excuses why I can’t work there, others just tell me it’s because of my face tattoos,” Stefan Zahra told Lovin Malta.
After undertaking a diploma in media at MCAST, Stefan has a dream of working in photography and filming as an editor. However, his attempts at finding a job, even as a stocker in a supermarket, have been futile because of his body art.
“When I applied at a supermarket as a stacker they told me that, because of my tattoo, you can’t work here.”
“I’ve been rejected from 10 jobs, I feel discriminated against,” he said.
Although tattoos have become commonplace in today’s society, some employers still consider them to be taboo and inappropriate for a working environment.
In Stefan’s case, a visible tattoo on his face makes it hard to cover and even harder for him to find a job.
“It’s only been a problem when it comes to employment,” he said.
Stefan claims to have won Best Production at MCAST for his short film The Unknown which was released on YouTube earlier this year.