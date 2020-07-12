Maltese Man Unable To Find A Job Because Of His Face Tattoo: ‘I Feel Discriminated’

A Maltese man has been struggling to find a stable job claiming that employers don’t hire him due to the fact that he has face tattoos.

“Some come up with a lot of excuses why I can’t work there, others just tell me it’s because of my face tattoos,” Stefan Zahra told Lovin Malta.

After undertaking a diploma in media at MCAST, Stefan has a dream of working in photography and filming as an editor. However, his attempts at finding a job, even as a stocker in a supermarket, have been futile because of his body art.

“When I applied at a supermarket as a stacker they told me that, because of my tattoo, you can’t work here.”

“I’ve been rejected from 10 jobs, I feel discriminated against,” he said.