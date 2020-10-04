Maltese Gamers Hold Your Horses Because The PlayStation 5 Is Totally Sold Out And Could Be For A While

While there hasn’t been much to look forward to this year, we can all unanimously agree that the next generation of gaming consoles is something we’re all looking forward to. But Maltese gamers might have to wait a while before they get their hands on a console…even if you were one of the first to preorder it.

Most major electronic retail stores in Malta have either sold out on pre-orders, don’t know when they will receive them or haven’t even placed pre-orders yet. And if you have preordered, or plan to, don’t expect to collect a PlayStation 5 on the day it comes out, that is, 12th November. That’s because Sony completely botched the preorder process which ended up in retailers opening up their preorder slots a day before they were meant to and causing a global rush for the gaming console, resulting in more pre-order requests than actual PS5s available.

Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologize for that. Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details. And more PS5s will be available through the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/h1TaGsGBun — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 19, 2020