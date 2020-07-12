Malta’s Very First Stunt Studio Has Opened Its Doors To Help Aspiring Movie Stars Make It

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s very first stunt academy has opened its doors to help aspiring stunt performers and adrenaline junkies make it in the world of film.

Phantom Studios in Ħal Għaxaq is the brainchild of renowned local stuntman Morgan Chetcuti who has created a space to help local performers up their stunt game in preparation for big blockbusters shot on Malta’s shores.

 

“I’m frequently asked to find locals to work in films especially on the ones I coordinate,” he told Lovin Malta.

“So I decided to open a stunt academy so that performers I usually hire get to the level of international performers.”

And having featured on blockbusters such as Captain Phillips and 6 Underground, Chetcuti is well-versed in the art of daring acts.

 

Whereas aspiring stunt performers used to have to travel abroad in order to receive the necessary training to make them the fearless actors that they are, they can now save some money and get it all right here in Malta.

“It’s also great fun, they get to make contacts in the industry and have awesome photos and footage to show off their newly-learned skills.”

With crash mats, inflatable airbags, trampolines and fire equipment, Phantom Studios is adrenaline junkie heaven.

There’s also training guns, battens and handcuffs which people can train with and get used to in a safe environment.

 

Phantom Studios offers a pathway for those looking to make it in the world of film. With Malta being a hotspot for location shooting, the studio fills a void for local talent and will prove to be an essential feature to help the local film industry grow.

