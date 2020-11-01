د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: ‘They Wanted To Amputate My Leg’: Young Maltese Singer Overcomes Birth Problem To Win Four Yeses On Malta’s Got Talent

Malta’s Got Talent hosted an emotional performance this evening as 11-year-old Thais Farrugia stole the four judges’ hearts.

Before her performance, Thais recounted how she was born with a serious problem in her leg after her mother contracted a virus during childbirth.

“Doctors wanted to amputate my leg but I received treatment in the UK and started walking when I was three,” she said, stating that she has grown used to walking around with a cast.

Thais belted out a rendition of Meghan Trainor’s All About That Bass and won four yeses from judges Howard Keith Debono, Sarah Zerafa, Maxine Aquilina and Ray Attard.

