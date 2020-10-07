WATCH: The Only Post-Malta’s Got Talent Reaction Show You Need To Watch Is Here!

What’s better than watching Malta’s Got Talent? Watching someone reacting to it of course!

Lovin Malta has a brand new show featuring the ever-so-sassy (and frank) host of our hit cooking show Basically, Matthew Baldacchino.

Livestream (of Consciousness) is here!

Instead of recreating iconic dishes while getting drunk, Matt is going to be reacting to each and every episode of the first season of Malta’s Got Talent…while getting drunk it seems.

And we’ve just released the first episode over on our Facebook page. Spoiler Alert, it’s better than the talent show itself…

From helping contestants pronounce the name of their act properly to vocalising all of our inner thoughts on the first episode, and even admitting that he might have a crush on host Gordon Bonello, Livestream (of Consciousness) is an honest and comical piece of art.

If only we could see your reaction to Matt reacting to Malta’s Got Talent – now that would be TV gold!

Join Matt next week as he picks apart the second episode of the island’s hit talent show and lets us into his brutally honest thoughts on the show, its contents and, of course, the dashing Bonello.

