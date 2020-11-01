WATCH: Nina The Owl Takes Flight On Malta’s Got Talent After 13 Years Of Training

Malta’s Got Talent has finally treated viewers to an animal act, but it’s not what you might have been expecting.

Falconer Lawrence Formosa and his son Carl entered the stage with a large box containing Nina, a 13-year-old owl who is actually a male.

The judges watched in apprehension as Nina flew from son to father and back, attracted by their gloves.

And to take things up a notch, the falconers roped in host Gordon Bonello to participate.

Although the owl didn’t fly too much or perform any tricks, there was a lot of hard work behind her flight.

“Small flights aren’t easy for an owl, they’re one of the hardest birds to train and I’ve been training her for 13 years so she can do that,” Lawrence explained.

Judges Howard Keith Debono, Sarah Zerafa, Maxine Aquilina and Ray Attard were all impressed enough to vote Lawrence, Carl and Nina through, giving viewers another chance to see more of Nina?

What did you make of Nina’s act?