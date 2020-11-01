د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Nina The Owl Takes Flight On Malta’s Got Talent After 13 Years Of Training

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta’s Got Talent has finally treated viewers to an animal act, but it’s not what you might have been expecting.

Falconer Lawrence Formosa and his son Carl entered the stage with a large box containing Nina, a 13-year-old owl who is actually a male.

The judges watched in apprehension as Nina flew from son to father and back, attracted by their gloves.

And to take things up a notch, the falconers roped in host Gordon Bonello to participate.

Although the owl didn’t fly too much or perform any tricks, there was a lot of hard work behind her flight.

“Small flights aren’t easy for an owl, they’re one of the hardest birds to train and I’ve been training her for 13 years so she can do that,” Lawrence explained.

Judges Howard Keith Debono, Sarah Zerafa, Maxine Aquilina and Ray Attard were all impressed enough to vote Lawrence, Carl and Nina through, giving viewers another chance to see more of Nina?

What did you make of Nina’s act?

READ NEXT: WATCH: 'They Wanted To Amputate My Leg': Young Maltese Singer Overcomes Birth Problem To Win Four Yeses On Malta’s Got Talent

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK