WATCH: Five-Year-Old Traditional Maltese Singer And Dad Win Golden Buzzer On Malta’s Got Talent

Malta’s Got Talent’s fourth golden buzzer has gone to Joemike and Lydon Agius, a father-son pair of traditional Maltese singers.

Five-year-old Lydon and his dad performed traditional Maltese makjetti, a difficult style of music to master but one which the young child has been performing since he was three and a half years old.

“Some people say they dont understand għana, but if we lose it, then it will be another thing Malta has lost,” Joemike explained prior to the performance.

The judges had gushing praise for the duo, praising them for their performance and for keeping Maltese culture alive, and were all set to deliver four yeses.

However, host Gordon Bonello rushed in and pressed the golden buzzer, meaning Joemike and Lydon will automatically qualify to the semi-final.

“They deserve it, these people will save our culture,” he said.

Share this if you loved Lydon and Joemike’s performance