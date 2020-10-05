People Really Had Feelings About The Malta’s Got Talent Debut Episode Last Night

Man, last night sure was something, huh? From the lack of an audience to the new panel of judges, Malta’s Got Talent’s debut episode was always going to elicit a whole lot of reactions from the island’s population. But it was, of course, the talent up on offer that divided the country the way all these shows usually do. Definitely not missing out on the opportunity to engage in long online debates or a spot of meme making overnight, here’s how people reacted to the first episode of Malta’s Got Talent.

As expected, popular Facebook meme group Malta Pastizziposting was on fire last night… and it was 90% MGT material. “Watch fresh memes being born tonight on Television Malta,” one user reminded everyone a couple of hours ahead of the episode, and right he was. Already a viral force to be reckoned with from before the internet days, it didn’t take long for teleshopping guru and Christmas tree salesman Mario Morales to feature in most of the initial wave of memes. “Going to tell my kids this was X”? “Mum, can we have X?” Morales found himself featuring in all of these and more, being compared to everyone from Al Bano and Elton John to even X Men’s Cyclops (that’s what you get for showing a nation your red-tinted glasses, Mario).

Old habits die hard… which is probably why some people felt we watched way more ads than talent last night “Twelve minutes of adverts in an hour,” one user who seems to have done everyone a massive favour and counted said. “Malta’s Got Talent should be on Smast TV,” another cheeky comment added, with others noting that memes on last night’s bloating of ads “could fit for any show on local TV”.

Popular online comedian James Ryder also had a field day… and everyone was here for it. In a string of memes and statuses, the popular TikToker had a thing or two to say about the (not-so) long list of hopefuls, be they objectively bad or questionably amazing. Meanwhile, stay tuned for Chucky to make a grand return to aftershow commentary and banter, with his new show ChatterBox.

Speaking of that impressive child… MGT’s first Golden Buzzer was always going to trigger a national debate, but when it turned out to be a five-year-old boy who could seemingly name any country shown to him on a map, you could bet all your savings that people were going to have strong feelings. And from people congratulating young Christian on his extraordinary feat to others not quite sure why he had been showered with so much praise, people were torn.

But if there’s one thing thousands of Maltese people can still rally behind in 2020, it’s still not understanding that our country has two official languages… The successor of the country’s most watched TV show in history and already hosting international competitors (Spain, Brazil and Macedonia all had representatives during last night’s debut show), Malta’s Got Talent still received its fair share of “tkellmu bil-Malti hi”, because of course. Throw in a Macedonian cleaner who still ended up singing that one Maltese classic Xemx, and was inevitable and inescapable; “Oh, so a Macedonian sings in Maltese but then the judges are still speaking English? Shameful!” Escandalo.