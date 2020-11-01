د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

LIVE BLOG: Hey Malta, Please Give Us Some Talent

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Oh hi there! If you’re looking for an in-depth analysis of the acts, performances and the cultural subtext surrounding the first season of Malta’s Got Talent, then congratulations!

This is not it.

Sorry not sorry. But hey, we seem to be getting a Golden Buzzer moment this week, which makes us all go: PLEASE! GOD! NO! MAP! READING!

And also no performance rip-offs.

See here why Malta’s Got Talent is a weird smorgasbord of nepotism mixed with societally-ingrained mediocrity, while you tune in for our review of said smorgasbord by someone with minimal experience in the dramatic or creative arts of the latest rendition of Malta-Goes-To-The-Hunger-Games-Of-Performances-But-We-Don’t-Actually-Overturn-The-Government-By-Book-Three-And-Also-No-One-Dies.

READ NEXT: Five Reasons Why Malta’s Got Talent Can Never Really Work Here

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK