LIVE BLOG: Malta’s Got Another Episode Chock-Full Of Talent (Sike)
Anyone else still reeling from the actual cacophony that was last week’s episode? Also, shoutout to those who get the ‘sike’ reference in the title.
And if you don’t, well, wow – screw your youthful Gen-Z ways.
Sunday has finally come around which means, in no particular order:
- We got an extra hour of 2020 sleep last night, which begs the question: why?
- We have simmering dose of Sunday Scaries anxiety brimming, which begs the question: how is Monday still a thing?
- We have a new episode of Malta’s Got Talent, which begs the question: does it though?
View this post on Instagram
So saddle up Malta and Gozo, and get ready for yet another round of blissfully determined acts that may or may not have appeared on television before, and we anxiously wait for (why also somewhat dread) the next Golden Buzzer!
Tune in tonight at 20:45 CET for the full rundown right here on Lovin Malta, and be sure to catch our full review on Livestream (Of Consciousness) on Monday night (or Tuesday, depending on how truly screwed our circadian rhythm is post-hour change).