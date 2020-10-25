LIVE BLOG: Malta’s Got Another Episode Chock-Full Of Talent (Sike)

Anyone else still reeling from the actual cacophony that was last week’s episode? Also, shoutout to those who get the ‘sike’ reference in the title. And if you don’t, well, wow – screw your youthful Gen-Z ways.

Sunday has finally come around which means, in no particular order: We got an extra hour of 2020 sleep last night, which begs the question: why?

We have simmering dose of Sunday Scaries anxiety brimming, which begs the question: how is Monday still a thing?

We have a new episode of Malta’s Got Talent, which begs the question: does it though?

