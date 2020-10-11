LIVE BLOG: Malta’s Got Talent (We Hope)
Hey all you cool cats and kittens (is this still a thing?)
Malta’s Got Talent is back once again to grace our screens with burgeoning talent(ish), memeable moments and enough ads to give Lovin Malta-Xarabank online episodes a run for their money.
Yes, I’m employed at Lovin Malta, I’m allowed to make fun of it. Watch me get fired first thing tomorrow morning.
Watch the space below as we bring you unfiltered live updates on the show, our thoughts, opinions and general wonderings on who will get the next totally and utterly unjustified Golden Buzzer.