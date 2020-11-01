Incredible! Maltese Boy Genius’ Got Talent Audition Watched 33 Million Times

Kristian wowed the judges with his geographical knowledge, immediately guessing the names of a series of countries such as Uzbekistan, Guyana and Myanmar after they were shown to him on a map.

Not only has five-year-old Kristian Alakaad won a coveted Malta’s Got Talent buzzer for guessing several countries on a map but his remarkable feat has been seen almost 33 million times!

Ray Attard was so impressed that he gave young Kristian his golden buzzer, meaning he automatically qualifies to the next round.

But Kristian’s audition also caught the eyes of the people behind ‘Got Talent Global’, a page which gathers the best of all the Got Talent shows worldwide.

After only a week, Kristian’s audition has been seen a whopping 31 million times, which is more than the entire population of Australia or Mozambique (which is one of the countries the boy genius correctly guessed).

Several people praised his unique talent and commenters from Cambodia, Zambia and the Ivory Coast were chuffed that he managed to guess their countries.

Malta’s Got Talent will return tonight and, with one golden buzzer still on the line, will any of today’s contestants follow Kristian’s footsteps?

You can follow our commentary of tonight’s show on our live blog.

Tag someone who needs to know this!