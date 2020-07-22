Malta’s First Night Bus Since COVID-19 To Resume This Friday

Malta Public Transport has confirmed that the night route N13 between St. Julian’s and Valletta will recommence Friday 24th July, making it the first night bus to return since restrictions were introduced in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The route will leave Valletta and St. Julian’s every 20 minutes, making various stops along the way.

From Valletta to St. Julian’s, the first bus will leave the terminal at 11.10pm and last one will depart at 1.50am.

From St. Julian’s to Valletta, the first bus will leave the terminal at 11.20pm and the last one at 2.20am.

The usual night route fares will apply. This means that passengers will have to pay €3 for cash tickets while Tallinja Card users will benefit from a 50 cents discount at €2.50.

COVID-19 regulations will still apply.

