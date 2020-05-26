Malta Reacts To Hundreds Of Floriana Fans Celebrating Football League Title At Fosos Amidst A Global Pandemic

In an unprecedented decision, the Malta Football Association announced last night that Florian F.C. will be crowned BOV Premier League Champions six games before the end of the season. The decision was made in light of the COVID-19 pandemic which rendered the season over and left hundreds of football fans devastated at the outcome… …but not Floriana fans who gathered en masse to celebrate the team’s victory – their 26th in league history and almost 20 years since their last title. Video footage of hundreds of fans gathering at Fosos circulated social media like wildfire, spurring reactions of shock, anger and disappointment at those who so blatantly ignored COVID-19 protocols in favour of a football win…

Most notably, Malta’s biggest music sensation Ira Losco used her platform to express her take on the situation…

“I don’t know about you, but I’m wondering how come many people with struggling businesses are abiding by the measures and they were even told they would be shut down if they at any point were caught not abiding by the said measures,” she said. Business owners, restaurants, hair salons and every other non-essential store have had to undergo massive changes and sacrifices to ensure safety standards are met. “In the meantime videos of a street party are doing the rounds on WhatsApp.”

For some, last night’s actions reflected the hypocritical nature of Malta’s government and its police force who appear to only be enforcing COVID-19 measures when it suits them. If last night’s antics were anything to go by, then surely festas should be allowed questioned a local councilor from Żebbuġ.

However, the biggest slap in the face has to be to Malta’s healthcare workers who have been working around the clock for the past two months to contain the virus, only to have their efforts foiled by one night of partying…

“Although we might have different views on details, all professionals agree that gathering in the hundreds without social distancing was, is and will remain a risk that anyone with an ounce of sense will not dare take,” said Dr Michael Spiteri. “What we saw tonight was an insult to all those who worked in COVID, to those who fell ill and to those who died from this disease.” But Malta has one burning question after what happened last night – did police take any action? Floriana’s celebrations happened merely metres away from Police HQ and it reportedly took over an hour before they showed up to break up the crowd (or at least try to)… but what were they doing in the meantime that kept them so preoccupied?