Loving Maltese Couple Adopt Jack The Kitten Who Was Stuck In Their Bumper For Two Days
After being stuck in the bumper of a car for two days, Jack the kitten was saved by a gentle towing service assistant who did his utmost to make sure he was safely removed.
Jack discretely climbed into the bumper Friday morning while the car was parked in Salini.
A young couple noticed the sound of soft meows coming from their car on Saturday evening and immediately began trying to remove the kitten from harm’s way.
They called Animal Welfare but to no avail as they didn’t have the resources to take apart the car’s bumper. They then asked a towing company for their assistance and a very patient man came to their aid.
After writing an appreciation post thanking the young man for his help on Are You Being Served? , the post amassed 1.4k reactions and 200 comments.
Jack the kitten has since then been adopted by the young couple and is on track to live a long happy life with a loving family.
