د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Loving Maltese Couple Adopt Jack The Kitten Who Was Stuck In Their Bumper For Two Days

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

After being stuck in the bumper of a car for two days, Jack the kitten was saved by a gentle towing service assistant who did his utmost to make sure he was safely removed.

Jack discretely climbed into the bumper Friday morning while the car was parked in Salini.

A young couple noticed the sound of soft meows coming from their car on Saturday evening and immediately began trying to remove the kitten from harm’s way.

 

They called Animal Welfare but to no avail as they didn’t have the resources to take apart the car’s bumper. They then asked a towing company for their assistance and a very patient man came to their aid.

After writing an appreciation post thanking the young man for his help on Are You Being Served? , the post amassed 1.4k reactions and 200 comments.

 

 

Jack the kitten has since then been adopted by the young couple and is on track to live a long happy life with a loving family.

Drop a heart for this lucky cat!

READ NEXT: Student Criticises MATSEC For Going Through With Exams, Concerned For His At-Risk Mum

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK