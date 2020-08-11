د . إAEDSRر . س

‘Locked Up And Left To Die’: After A Lifetime Of Abuse This Dog In Malta Is Looking For A Forever Home

After being rescued from the torturous conditions of being locked up in a room in a field, Belle the dog is now looking for a loving, forever home.

The rescue was executed by Animal Welfare earlier this week, after receiving a report about Belle’s condition.

The dog is currently being cared for by Lulu Arpa, a local animal-rights activist, who has been providing updates about Bella’s health.

“She was found in this horrific state, and following treatment she’s doing better,” Arpa said in an emotional Facebook post.

“How can you do this to an innocent creature that depends on you for her wellbeing?!”

Individuals interested in adopting or fostering Belle are to contact Lulu Arpa on her Facebook page.

Comments
