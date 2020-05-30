Zija Flo Or Joshy? Valentina Rossi Asks The Nation For Their Period Names… And Everyone Delivered

Sometimes, the simplest question can unite hundreds of people. Yes, even if that question is about period names.

Model, influencer, radio host and all-round hilarious personality Valentina Rossi took to Instagram this week to ask her nearly 50,000 followers what they call that time of the month, and boy did everyone deliver.

From names we’ve come across before like Zija Flo and Red Light District to more random ones like Tal-Basal or Il-Laburist, the suggestions just wouldn’t stop, and they soon had Valentina – and everyone else tuning in to her stories – in stitches.

But the particularly red cherry on the cake has to go to all those normal-sounding first names y’all suggested, from Ċikku and Peppi (no, not that Peppi) to one person choosing Georgina… because it reminds her of a person she once knew who was a pain in the ass. Oh, and L-Arriva, because of course. Glorious.