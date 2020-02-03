Who Needs A Car These Days? Malta Gets 300 New Shareable Electric Scooters
Malta will get a fleet of 300 shareable electric scooters this week, as local transportation company GoTo expands its vehicle sharing business.
GoTo launched its novel electric car sharing service in November 2018 and their vehicles have since been used by over 12,000 people, who rode a combined total of 1.8 million kilometres across the Maltese Islands, which the company said exceeded their expectations.
“We believe that in the long run shared mobility solutions like ours will continue to grow, as they bring a more sustainable solution for people to move around, while reducing transportation expenses, traffic levels and resource waste since private cars tend to stay parked over 80 per cent of the time,” GoTo CEO Gordon Bugeja said.
Chief Marketing Officer Johnny Tominaga said research conducted showed that over 40 per cent of its customers used the service despite having their own cars.
“This is exciting news as we’re able to provide more convenient solutions for specific cases, such as going to the airport, visiting places with limited parking options or reducing the need for a second car,” he said.
He noted that scooters are smaller, lighter and more convenient to avoid most traffic situations and parking constraints, which make them particularly handy for shorter trips.
The prices for GoTo scooters start at 21c per minute for a basic plan; 20c for Standard and Tourist Plans; and 19c for a Savings Plan. A licence for riding two-wheel vehicles of 49CC or more is required to be able to book a scooter ride.