What Friday Nights On TVM Will Look Like Now Xarabank Is Gone

Goodbye Xarabank, hello Serataron. Friday night on TVM will never be the same again, with a new entertainment show inspired by American late night shows replacing Malta’s most popular talk show.

Lovin Malta spoke to Joseph Zammit, technical manager of the studio house Timecare and executive producer of Serataron, to find out what we can expect.

Fronted by Ronald Briffa, the show will be a lighthearted entertainment show which will interview a mixture of celebrities, up-and-coming stars and people with particular traits and talents who haven’t yet been given much exposure.

The show’s format will be tailored and tweaked according to the guest on the show; for example, you can expect more music on the show if the guest happens to be a singer. Some guests will also be asked to perform challenges.