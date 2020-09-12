WATCH: Worker Throws Metal Scraps Off Madliena Roof In Construction Safety Nightmare Video

Malta’s construction industry is notorious for its largely unregulated and unsupervised approach towards health and safety regulations on the job, and this video shows just how bad things can get. In the outrageous video which was sent to Lovin Malta, a construction worker can be seen blindly flinging heavy metal scraps off a balcony into a white van two storeys below him without any regard for passers-by. Not too long after, a concerned parent starts furiously yelling at the worker to stop immediately and come down. However, the worker gestures him on telling him to keep walking so that he can continue with his work.

The person who sent the video said that the man began throwing the metal off the roof seemingly after getting into a heated argument with one of his colleagues, with whom he can be heard quarrelling toward the end of the video. This construction site can be found on the corner of Triq il-Gladjoli in Madliena and the video was taken on 9th of September at around 5pm.

Malta’s construction industry continues to operate carelessly, with videos like this and worse becoming the ‘standard’. Whilst nobody was injured on this particular occasion, dangerous practices within the country’s construction industry have claimed a number of lives, with two people dying at the hands of unsafe construction practices in 2020 alone. Miriam Pace was killed in Santa Venera due to an accident on excavation site next door last March, while construction worker Sarjo Konteh died in a construction site accident in July. Despite numerous pledges by the government to tackle the situation, not much concrete action has taken place yet.