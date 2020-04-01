WATCH: Who Says You Can’t Party In Quarantine? This Santa Venera Family Prove You Definitely Can

د . إAEDSRر . س

The coronavirus pandemic has brought our social lives to a temporary halt. But this doesn’t mean we have to give up on fun. This family have showed us just that, with their weekly installations of ‘street’ parties (all while maintaining distancing, of course).

The Galea family brighten the moods of their Santa Venera neighbourhood with a balcony party, fully equipped with a fully decked soundsystem, sparklers and banners.

Meanwhile, their neighbours joined in from the comfort of their own balconies, dancing to the music amid their own party decorations.

According to the Maya Galea who uploaded the video, this is the third edition of the ‘street’ party.

“Trying to make the best out of this terrible time!” the description of the video reads. We couldn’t have said it any better.

