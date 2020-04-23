WATCH: This Balluta Restaurant’s ‘Reopening Test’ Is The Funniest Thing You’ll See Today

د . إAEDSRر . س

With the curve of active cases of COVID-19 in decline, we’re all eager to hear when we can get back to hitting up our favourite restaurants and bars.

One restaurant in St. Julians was so eager, they’ve given us a taste of what being served would be like post-COVID, serving up drinks and food whilst keeping social distancing and quite frankly, it’s beyond hilarious (and would probably hurt a little too.)

Watch U Bistrot’s take on what this would look like (and maybe stay away from ordering hot soup).

Thank you for the laugh U Bistrot!

