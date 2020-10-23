WATCH: PN MPs Try To Keep Straight Face After Their Colleague Utters A Vulgar Word In Parliament

A lighthearted moment took place during a serious parliamentary debate this week, after Opposition MP Ryan Callus blurted out a vulgar word in relation to the ElectroGas power station.

Ryan Callus used the word ‘għoxxata‘ (fuck-up) to describe former Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi’s intervention into a €40 million excise duty dispute between Enemalta and ElectroGas to ensure the bill is footed by taxpayers, rather than the power station owners.

You can watch our TikTok of the incident below: