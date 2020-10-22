WATCH: Mark Laurence Asks A Cartoon Robert Abela Whether Waves Are In The Sea

Fresh from his recent interview with Joseph Muscat, TV presenter Mark Laurence Zammit got to question his successor last night.

Well, kind of.

Prime Minister Robert Abela didn’t decide to accept an interview with an independent media programme, so the L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa host was left with the next best option… an interview with a cartoon version of the Prime Minister.

Intervista mal- Prim ministru L-ewwel intervista' tal-Prim Ministru Robert Abela dwar il-budget.Grazzi KBIRA lil Roderick Pace Illustrations u lil Ed Vassallo ghall-vuci! Posted by L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Producers got Abela’s swagger, his self-assertive tone and apparent inability to speak with a mask on in Malta pretty much spot on. However, unlike the real Prime Minister, the cartoon Abela gave a straight answer when confronted with his infamous COVID-19 remark that “waves are in the sea”.

In the meantime, neither Abela not Opposition leader Bernard Grech have responded to an invitation by Lovin Malta and Xarabank for a debate.

On a more serious note, the show also gave voters their first chance to see new Labour MP Miriam Dalli in action, in a debate about the Budget with Economy Minister Silvio Schembri and PN MPs Mario de Marco and Claudio Grech.

