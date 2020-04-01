WATCH: Maltese Production Studio Announce Spin-Off Movie Of Their Most Iconic Series

From the production studio that brought us Limestone Cowboy and Miraklu, this year, they’re revisiting Malta’s favourite series, “Min Imissu?”.

Take2 Productions have announced their next movie project and we couldn’t be more excited.

Indeed, LAJF THE MOVIE will follow the famous character Lajf, played by Matthew Sant Sultana, through a journey packed with adventure.

Filming had already began this year, but was unsurprisingly brought to a halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the studio has prepared a trailer to keep us excited in the meantime.

“I’ve been working on building the character Lajf for 4 years now and am so grateful for the public’s love of the character” Matthew Sultana said. “Although Lajf has been on our screens for 4 years, Lajf shot to fame during last season’s Min Imissu.”

