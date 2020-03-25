WATCH: ‘How Am I Supposed To Cut My Hair With Hairdressers Closed?’ Disappointed Maltese Woman Asks In All Seriousness

Globally, millions of people, including in Malta, have had to make sacrifices to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, but one woman has a serious concern about the future of the country.

With everything from gyms to schools to restaurants closed or placed under restrictions, one concerned caller to the TV show Niskata was left wondering how she was meant to deal with hairdressers being ordered to close under precautionary measures.

“Let me tell you, yesterday when I heard they were going to close down the hairdressers, I had a shock,” she asked. “It’s true that you can dye your hair at home, you can even buy shampoo, but how can we do the cuts?”

“I cut my hair every month, if I leave it for one week it gets out of control and I feel dirty.