WATCH: Fight Breaks Out In Swieqi Traffic As One Man Hurls Plank Of Wood At Truck Window

An argument at a Swieqi traffic junction led to one man chasing another as they dashed between cars with one of them carrying what seems to be a plank of wood.

The incident was captured on video which has since been making the rounds on social media and was even adapted to a TikTok video along with some comical music.

As if something out of a cartoon, the two men can be seen running after one another, swerving around drivers as they watched in bewilderment and waited for the traffic light to turn green.

The incident happened at 6.40pm and was reported to St Julian’s police by a 40-year-old man from Żabbar, police confirmed with Lovin Malta.

The video ends with one man hitting the windshield of a truck with what looks like a plank of wood, eventually smashing one window, as a woman tries to calm him down.

The motif behind the argument is unknown but heated traffic disputes aren’t uncommon on Malta’s roads.

Just another moment during rush hour on a hot summer day in Malta.

