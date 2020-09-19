WATCH: Beautiful And Bizarre, Madliena’s Abandoned Villa Mystique Is Like No Other

Hidden away in the quiet suburbs of Swieqi is a quaint little building hiding quite the history.

Mystique is a villa built in the 1960s by the eccentric Marquis Scicluna in the ruins of a building destroyed in WW2 – and it’s pretty much Malta’s answer to Gaudi’s weird and wonderful Park Güell.

It became a nightclub soon after – and that’s when the legend of Mystique truly took of.

In a new video uploaded by Maltatina, the abandoned villa is shown in all its glory – and for the uninitiated, it’s quite the trip.