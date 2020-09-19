WATCH: Beautiful And Bizarre, Madliena’s Abandoned Villa Mystique Is Like No Other
Hidden away in the quiet suburbs of Swieqi is a quaint little building hiding quite the history.
Mystique is a villa built in the 1960s by the eccentric Marquis Scicluna in the ruins of a building destroyed in WW2 – and it’s pretty much Malta’s answer to Gaudi’s weird and wonderful Park Güell.
It became a nightclub soon after – and that’s when the legend of Mystique truly took of.
In a new video uploaded by Maltatina, the abandoned villa is shown in all its glory – and for the uninitiated, it’s quite the trip.
Villa Mystique. Beautiful, bizarre and absolutely magical. This architectural folly has been abandoned for 25 years and has not yet lost its charm. I'm working tirelessly on a photo blog dedicated to Villa Mystique. For now enjoy a walk-through this unique structure in Madliena.
Boarded up and abandoned, Mystique is filled with strange and incredible architecture and design.
Overlooking stunning views that reach all the way to Paceville and surrounded by a small forest, Mystique is a breath of fresh air amidst modern architecture and overplanned urban zones.
You technically aren’t allowed to visit Mystique, so check out the above video for your own personal tour.
Cover photo insets: ADŻ